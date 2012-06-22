FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande sees progress for EU summit
June 22, 2012 / 2:24 PM / in 5 years

France's Hollande sees progress for EU summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that a four-way meeting in Rome with the leaders of Italy, Spain and Germany had been useful in preparing the groundwork for a crunch EU summit next week aimed at trying to contain Europe’s debt crisis.

“The European Council must make progress in creating confidence in the euro zone and Europe,” Hollande told journalists. “I consider that our meeting today was useful for attaining this objective.”

He added that the four nations had agreed on a road-map for European economic integration.

Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry and Catherine Bremer; Writing by Leigh Thomas and Editing by John Irish

