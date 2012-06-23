Spain's Rajoy sees agreement on financial stability

ROME (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday that the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain had agreed at a summit in Rome to put in place all mechanisms necessary to achieve financial stability in the euro zone.

“There was an agreement between all of us to use any necessary mechanism to obtain financial stability in the euro zone,” Rajoy told a joint press conference with Francois Hollande, Angela Merkel and Mario Monti.