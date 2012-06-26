FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel: no EU total debt liability in my life: sources
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2012 / 3:29 PM / in 5 years

Merkel: no EU total debt liability in my life: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted as telling a meeting of one of the parties in her coalition on Tuesday that she does not think Europe will have shared total debt liability in her lifetime.

“I don’t see total debt liability as long as I live,” Merkel was quoted as telling members of parliament from the Free Democrats (FDP), junior partners in her centre-right coalition, by sources who took part in the meeting.

The chancellor also said there would be no shared liability of debt in Germany either, days after her government agreed plans with federal states to issue joint “Deutschland bonds”.

Merkel has warned against focusing on proposals for shared debt liability - such as the eurobonds favored by France’s new Socialist leader Francois Hollande - and other “easy” solutions to the euro zone crisis at this week’s European Union summit.

She said in a speech on Monday that sharing debt liability within the 17-nation single currency area would be “economically wrong and counterproductive”.

Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.