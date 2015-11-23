EU to take some migrant costs out of budget deficit calculations: Austrian finmin

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Monday he expected the country’s 2016 budget to meet European Commission’s criteria on deficits as some of costs for dealing with migrants would be taken out of the calculations.

Earlier this month, the European Commission said Austria, as well as Italy, Lithuania and Spain, risked breaking European Union rules with their budget plans.

“As far as we know ahead of the meeting (to discuss the budget in Brussels), our budget will be accepted and the commission has acknowledged that the migrant (issue) was unforeseen and extraordinary,” Schelling told ORF radio.

He said it was yet to be decided how the costs would technically be taken out of the calculations. “But it’s clear, that (something) will be taken out of the calculation.”