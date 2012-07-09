FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone ministers nominate Mersch for ECB: officials
July 9, 2012

Euro zone ministers nominate Mersch for ECB: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers nominated the head of Luxembourg’s central bank, Yves Mersch, to the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, two euro zone officials said on Monday.

“Mersch is confirmed,” said one of the officials, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity on the sidelines of a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers and officials.

Mersch, widely regarded as a hardliner on inflation, is one of the most experienced members of the ECB’s wider policy-setting Governing Council, which is made up of the powerful six-member Executive Board and the 17 euro zone national central bank chiefs.

Reporting by John O'Donnell and Francesca Landini; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
