Italy PM says euro bonds only possible after other steps
August 2, 2012 / 6:59 AM / 5 years ago

Italy PM says euro bonds only possible after other steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said the country backed euro zone bonds, but recognized such a step would only be possible accompanied by other measures in support of a European fiscal union.

Asked about the possibility of joint debt issuance, which some see as a way to solve Europe’s lengthy financial crisis but which Germany opposes, Monti said: “I stress again that Italy is strongly in favor of euro bonds. At the same time the Italian government realizes that the step can be taken only when other steps have been taken.”

Monti was visiting Finland as part of a campaign for concerted action by euro zone governments and the ECB to help bring down borrowing costs for Italy and Spain.

Finland has also said it opposes common euro bonds.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by John Stonestreet

