FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Euro is here to stay and we all mean it": Monti
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2012 / 2:24 PM / 5 years ago

"Euro is here to stay and we all mean it": Monti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The message that Germany, France, Italy and Spain want to come out of next week’s European Union summit is that the euro will survive, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday.

“We expect the conclusions of the EU summit will be more solid and credible compared with previous summits as far as growth is concerned,” Monti said after a four-way meeting in Rome.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Monti also want the June 28-29 summit to come up with a “clear medium- and long-term vision for greater integration” in the euro zone, he said.

Finally, next week’s summit should “put at ease the financial markets expectations,” he said before shifting into English from Italian to add “that the euro is here to stay and we all mean it.”

Reporting by Gavin Jones and Philip Pullella, writing by Steve Scherer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.