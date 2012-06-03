FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro bailout fund should be used for banks: France
June 3, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

Euro bailout fund should be used for banks: France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday that it would better to recapitalise troubled European banks using the ESM bailout fund than use government money.

“I think that to recapitalise banks it’s better to go through direct mechanisms, what we call the ESM, the European Stability Mechanism, rather than to go through states,” Moscovici said on LCI television.

“Once this mechanism is in place, things will be clearer and the situation will be calmer for a certain number of banks, including Spanish banks,” he added.

The 500 billion euro ($627 billion) ESM, which is due to come into force in the weeks ahead, is intended to be used to help finance debt-ladened governments and not banks.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Bremer

