Obama, Merkel, Monti affirm need for Europe resilience: White House
June 6, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

Obama, Merkel, Monti affirm need for Europe resilience: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama agreed in separate calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday that more needs to be done to bolster the European economy and boost growth, the White House said.

“The leaders agreed on the importance of steps to strengthen the resilience of the euro zone and growth in Europe and globally, and agreed to remain in contact,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Reporting by Caren Bohan; Editing by Sandra Maler

