Euro zone industry output back into growth in June

Worker assembles an engine for a new Porsche 918-Spyder sports car at the production line of the German car manufacturer's plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Output at euro zone factories rose broadly in line with expectations in June, driven by a jump in durable goods production, reinforcing expectations the bloc was on track to exit recession in the second half of the year.

Industrial production in the 17 countries using the euro was up 0.7 percent in June from May, data from the EU’s statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday, slightly below analysts’ expectations for a 0.8 percent increase.

The June growth was strongly driven by production of durable goods, such as cars, computers or electronics products, which rose by 4.9 percent on the month, its strongest growth since July 2011.

Compared with the same period last year, industrial production rose by 0.3 percent in June after a 1.3 percent decline in May.

Eurostat revised May’s drop to -0.2 percent on the month, from a previous -0.3 percent.

Industrial production in Europe’s strongest economy Germany rose by 2.5 percent on the month in June, showing the fastest rise in almost two years.

Separately on Tuesday, the ZEW survey showed German analyst and investor sentiment climbed more than expected in August.

June output in France, Spain and the Netherlands fell in June, with production in Italy up by 0.3 percent.

Manufacturing from Germany, France, and Italy accounts for two-thirds of the bloc’s output.

Recovery, however, remains fragile as the jobless rate remains close to record highs despite a modest drop in June, as southern euro zone members struggle to revive growth choked by painful fiscal consolidation and necessary market reforms.

The European Central Bank has said it will keep interest rates at record lows for an extended period to help the recovery, which should be mainly driven by exports and an environment of low interest rates.