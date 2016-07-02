FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brexit is no excuse to relax budget rules: Bundesbank chief
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 2, 2016 / 4:05 AM / in a year

Brexit is no excuse to relax budget rules: Bundesbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of the Deutsche Bundesbank Jens Weidmann speaks during a meeting in Rome, Italy April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Britain’s vote to leave the European Union should be no excuse to loosen EU budget rules, the head of Germany’s central bank Jens Weidmann told a magazine, contradicting a proposals from his country’s economy minister.

“The Brexit vote is no reason to loosen budget rules,” Weidmann said in an interview with Focus Magazine published on Saturday.

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel called for Europe’s Stability and Growth Pact to be made more growth-friendly, in a letter he sent to employees at his ministry that was seen by Reuters on Friday.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.