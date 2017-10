LISBON (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday in Lisbon that she was convinced that the sixth tranche of aid for Portugal would be paid out.

Merkel made the comments at a news conference in Lisbon alongside Portugal’s Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, adding that she expected the troika to view the situation in Portugal positively. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke, writing by Michelle Martin and Erik Kirschbaum)