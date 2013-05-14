FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone factory output jumps on energy, German strength
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 14, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Euro zone factory output jumps on energy, German strength

Martin Santa

2 Min Read

A worker stands in front of a rolling mill in the ArcelorMittal steel factory in Eisenhuettenstadt, 124 km (77 miles) east of Berlin November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Output at euro zone factories rose much more strongly than expected in March, driven by energy production to show a second consecutive monthly increase and the highest jump in 20 months.

Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro increased by 1.0 percent from February, its strongest rise since July 2011, beating market expectations for a 0.4 percent rise, the EU’s statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday.

The overall picture remained mixed as industrial output decreased in France and Italy, the bloc’s second and third largest economies, highlighting the euro zone’s problems in restarting economic growth and creating new jobs.

Total output in March was fuelled by an 3.8 percent increase in energy production month-on-month, a sector accelerating its pace from a 1.9 percent rise in the previous month and 0.1 percent in January.

Eurostat revised its industrial production figure for February downward to a rise of 0.3 percent from a rise of 0.4 percent.

Compared to March a year ago, industrial production showed a 1.7 percent drop, after a 3.2 percent fall in February.

Manufacturing of durable consumer goods like cars and refrigerators grew by 1.9 percent month-on-month in March, up from the 0.7 percent increase reported for February.

Production in Europe’s largest economy Germany was up 1.7 percent in March from the previous month, while France swung to a 0.9 percent decline after a 0.8 percent rise in February.

Italy was also down by 0.8 percent on the month, following a 0.9 percent drop in the previous month.

Manufacturing from Germany, France, and Italy accounts for two-thirds of the bloc’s output.

For details of Eurostat data click on: here

Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.