FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB has further ammunition besides rate cuts left: Lautenschlaeger
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 2, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

ECB has further ammunition besides rate cuts left: Lautenschlaeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB) attends the 49th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Frankfurt, Germany May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski -

LUCERNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has further policy measures it can take, following President Mario Draghi’s comments in March that he did not anticipate further rate cuts, a top official said on Monday.

“There are other instruments of monetary policy still available,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger, the ECB Executive Board member responsible for banking supervision, said in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Speaking together with Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann at an event, Lautenschlaeger said it remained to be seen what instruments would prove useful.

“I‘m in favor of showing patience and waiting for the measures announced in March ... to be implemented and take hold,” she said.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.