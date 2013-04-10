FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone governments to contribute to ESM direct bank recapitalization-official
April 10, 2013 / 1:12 PM / in 4 years

Euro zone governments to contribute to ESM direct bank recapitalization-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone governments will be expected to contribute 10-20 percent of the cost of recapitalizing a bank in their country if the institution were to be directly recapitalized by the euro zone bailout fund, a senior EU official said.

“There will always be a certain element of sharing of such recapitalization by the member states concerned,” the official said.

Euro zone finance ministers will discuss the proposal at an informal meeting in Dublin on Friday.

The official said that the contribution from a government was meant to make the authorities of the country interested in keeping the bank healthy.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and John O'Donnell

