EU mulls junior debt haircuts in case of recapitalizing banks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone might impose losses on holders of junior debt of banks that would be directly recapitalized with euro zone funds as one of the conditions for such aid, but is reluctant to impose such losses on senior bondholders, an EU document said.

The confidential document for the Task Force for Coordinated Action (TFCA) - a working group of the Economic and Financial Committee preparing EU finance ministers’ meetings - describes the implications of the European Commission’s bank resolution directive from June for direct bank recapitalization by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

The ESM, a 500 billion euro permanent bailout fund of the 17 countries sharing the euro, will be able to directly recapitalize euro zone financial institutions, without the involvement of governments, once the European Central Bank takes effective control of euro zone bank supervision.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last Saturday such supervision could be operational from January 1, 2014.

“On the one hand it would seem excessively rigid to make the use of a full bail-in tool (i.e. including holders of senior debt) a compulsory prerequisite for ESM intervention, especially in circumstances where it could exacerbate financial turmoil and impair financial stability,” said the document, which was seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

“On the other hand, it could be possible to conduct some form of bail-in as part of the conditionality of a financial assistance programme to occur prior to the effective capital injection by the ESM,” the document said.

Euro zone officials are discussing the conditions under which the ESM should inject capital directly into troubled euro zone banks so as not to distort competition or create moral hazard, but also to break a vicious circle between indebted sovereigns bailing out banks that are buying increasingly risky government debt.

The document noted that Spain and Ireland had passed laws enabling the write-down or conversion of subordinated debt after getting a bailout decision from the euro zone.

”Relevant laws ... have never gone as far as to include the possibility to involve senior bond holders. A similar commitment should be part of the conditionality applying to the ESM direct bank recapitalization ... albeit determined on a case-by-case basis, the document said.

But the document did not completely rule out imposing losses on senior bond holders of a bank, although not for another five years.

“A possible bail-in of senior bond holders could - where appropriate - be implemented once the EU Directive enters into force,” the document said, referring to January 1, 2018.

The document reiterated views expressed earlier by various euro zone officials that the ESM should not be used to recapitalize banks that are not viable in the long-term or to pay for closing down a bank.

Instead the ESM should invest only in a bank, or its part, that can be restored to viability in the long term, and only after the use of other recovery and resolution tools, including a recapitalization by the government, if it can afford it. (Writing By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Stephen Nisbet)