#Business News
July 14, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

States could avoid liability for banks under new ESM: Regling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Governments will not be liable for emergency loans given direct to banks if plans for pan-European banking supervision are implemented, the head of the euro zone’s bailout fund, Klaus Regling, was reported on Saturday as saying.

“If the European Central Bank does end up acting as Europe’s unified banking supervisor, it would be possible for us to give loans directly to banks and not to hand them over via the government as we do at the moment,” Regling was quoted as saying in an advance copy of an article to be published in Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

“Then the country is not liable,” he added.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said earlier this week that it would take time to establish a European bank supervisor and added that only once it was fully in place might ministers decide to allow direct recapitalization of ailing banks by the euro zone’s rescue fund.

Regling, currently head of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) was picked at a Eurogroup meeting on Monday to be head of the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund, due to come into force this month.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
