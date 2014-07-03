FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone retail sales stagnate in May
#Business News
July 3, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone retail sales stagnate in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man pays at a Zara store in central Madrid March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Retail sales in the euro zone stagnated in May as Europeans held back from spending on food, while April’s figures were revised down, a sign that high unemployment continues to erode households purchasing plans.

Sales in the 18 countries using the euro showed no growth in May compared to April, the EU’s statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday, while economists polled by Reuters expected a slight increase of 0.2 percent increase in May.

Spending on food, drinks and tobacco fell, offset by a slight rise in spending on clothing, electrical goods and computers equipment.

April’s previously positive reading was revised down by Eurostat to show a fall in retail sales trade of 0.2 percent. On an annual basis, what was a 7-year high for sales in the bloc in April was also revised down to 1.8 percent from 2.4 percent.

May’s annual reading was the weakest since January at 0.7 percent, with Germany, Europe’s largest economy, posting a 0.6 percent fall in May year-on-year.

While volatile, the data nonetheless paints a somber picture of domestic demand in the euro zone, where some 18.5 million people are out of a job, and suggests that households are not in a position to support the bloc’s fragile recovery.

Stronger retail sales in Spain, France and Portugal are positive signs, but Germany saw its second consecutive monthly fall in May. Data was not available for Italy.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
