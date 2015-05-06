FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone March retail sales weaker than expected
#Business News
May 6, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone March retail sales weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A slogan offers 20 percent of price reduction as an employee dresses a dummy in a display window of a cloth shop at the Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales were weaker than expected in March, data showed on Wednesday, turning negative on a monthly basis for the first time since last September.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.8 percent month-on-month for a 1.6 percent year-on-year rise.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected only a 0.7 percent monthly fall and a 2.4 percent annual increase.

The decline in sales came despite a sharp improvement of sentiment both among consumers and in the retail sector in March, as measured by the European Commission’s monthly economic sentiment survey.

A 2.7 percent monthly drop in the volume of automotive fuel seemed to have the biggest downward impact on the headline number, followed by a 0.8 percent decline in the volume of sales of non-food products.

Retail sales in the euro zone’s biggest economy Germany fell 2.3 percent month-on-month in March and were 0.3 percent lower in the second biggest France.

In year-on-year terms in the euro zone, a 0.7 percent fall in petrol sales partially offset a 3 percent rise in the sales of non-food products.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
