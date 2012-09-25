FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble says no need for new Spanish program
September 25, 2012 / 10:35 AM / 5 years ago

Schaeuble says no need for new Spanish program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Spain does not need a new bailout program but simply to regain market confidence, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

Investors are watching euro zone leaders’ comments on Spain and its financing needs closely for signs of any terms that may be imposed on Madrid in exchange for aid from the European Central Bank and euro zone rescue funds.

Asked if Spain needed a new bailout, Schaeuble said it did not need a “new program”. The country was making progress with reforms, he added, and just needed to win the markets’ confidence.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Writing by Patrick Graham

