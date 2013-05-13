FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia can avoid bailout, needs reforms: German finance minister
May 13, 2013 / 7:12 AM / in 4 years

Slovenia can avoid bailout, needs reforms: German finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Slovenia can get by without an international bailout program but will need to adopt tough austerity measures, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told German radio on Monday.

Last week, the tiny former Yugoslav republic announced plans to sell state firms and raise value-added tax to help stabilize its finances and avoid becoming the latest euro zone country after Cyprus to require a painful bailout program.

“Slovenia can manage (without a bailout program). However it must also carry out some painful restructuring (of its economy),” Schaeuble told SWR 2 radio.

Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
