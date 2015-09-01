FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Likelihood of euro zone breakup at nine-month low in August - Germany's Sentix
September 1, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Likelihood of euro zone breakup at nine-month low in August - Germany's Sentix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Investor expectations of a euro zone breakup dropped to their lowest level in nine months in August as fears about a Greek exit from the bloc faded thanks to an agreement on a third bailout, Germany’s Sentix research group said on Tuesday.

The likelihood of the euro zone breaking up fell to 17.2 percent in August from 26.5 percent in July, according to a survey of 981 individual and institutional investors conducted between August 27 and 29.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

