Euro zone won't last in current form, will be smaller: Slovak PM

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The euro zone will not survive in its current form and one or possibly two countries will be forced to leave the currency bloc because they will be unable to meet their commitments, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Sunday.

“I think the time will come when it will be clear that some countries are not able to deliver when it comes to fiscal consolidation and commitments and that one or maybe two countries will not be part of the euro zone in its current form,” he told Slovak TV channel Markiza.

When asked if one of the countries that will be forced to leave was likely to be debt-crippled Greece he said: “Yes, Greece for example.”

“I think that the euro zone will no longer function in its current form.”

Fico said he believed that Greece was already struggling to satisfy demands from international lenders.

”I think Greece is not meeting its commitments. It is asking for more and more exceptions, more time to deliver on commitments it has made, and it will be right for major euro zone countries to take a stance how to deal with Greece.

