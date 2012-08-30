FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France: wide debt spreads may justify ECB action
August 30, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

France: wide debt spreads may justify ECB action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The wide sovereign debt spreads of some euro zone nations may justify a market intervention by the European Central Bank in the name of ensuring the smooth transmission of monetary policy, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

“The ECB’s mandate include price stability and monetary policy. When you see such wide gaps in yields, that could be a justification for an intervention in the name of monetary policy,” Hollande told a news conference after meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid.

Reporting By Madrid bureau; writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Catherine Bremer

