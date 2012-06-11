FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain sticks to funding plans after bank rescue
June 11, 2012 / 6:09 AM / 5 years ago

Spain sticks to funding plans after bank rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish Treasury said it will continue to tap debt markets with regular auctions, sticking to its funding program after requesting European financing to recapitalize its weakest banks.

The 17-nation currency area agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros on Saturday and Madrid has said it will specify exactly how much it needs once it receives independent audits on its lenders.

In a statement published on the economy ministry website late on Sunday, the government said it also remained committed to its fiscal consolidation program and structural reforms.

Spain is due to auction 12 and 18-month T-bills on June 19 and bonds on June 21.

Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
