FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone won't decide on Spain banks Monday: Berlin
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2012 / 10:44 AM / 5 years ago

Euro zone won't decide on Spain banks Monday: Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will not make a decision at their meeting next Monday on aid for the Spanish banking sector, as there is no report yet available from the “troika” inspectors, Germany’s finance ministry said on Friday.

“So far we have no report on the table, so there won’t be any decision on Monday,” said finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus.

The signature of a Memorandum of Understanding for up to 100 billion euros of aid for Spain’s banks was originally scheduled for next Monday, when finance ministers from the 17 countries in the currency bloc hold their monthly meeting in Brussels.

But the date for the final agreement has slipped, reportedly to July 20, to allow more time for negotiations.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Elisa Oddone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.