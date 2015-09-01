FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel says Spain is helping Europe emerge from crisis
September 1, 2015 / 8:43 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Merkel says Spain is helping Europe emerge from crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised Spain’s reform efforts on Tuesday, saying the country was helping Europe gradually recover from its crisis.

“The situation on the labor market is still serious, but many new jobs are being created and thus Spain is contributing to Europe pulling itself out of the crisis step by step,” Merkel told a news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Berlin.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madelin Chambers; Writing by Caroline Copley

