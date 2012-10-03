IMF ready to help Spain: Lagarde

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers remarks on the state of the world economy at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

PARIS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund stands ready to help Spain in multiple ways if Madrid seeks its aid, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.

“If Spain wants it, we could help in diverse ways, for example by simply auditing and monitoring reforms negotiated with its European partners without the IMF participating in financing,” Lagarde told French daily Le Figaro.

“But we could also play a role in financing,” she added.