FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain says hopes not to raise taxes next year
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 30, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

Spain says hopes not to raise taxes next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will try to avoid raising taxes in next year’s budget, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday, following a meeting with French President Francois Hollande.

“I‘m telling you now that in the next budget I will not raise either personal income tax or value-added tax. We will try to draw up a budget that allows us to meet our obligations ... I hope we don’t need to take such difficult decisions”, Rajoy said at a joint news conference after the bilateral meeting in Madrid.

Spain’s center-right government decided to raise VAT, or value-added tax, as part of a raft of austerity measures passed this year, despite promising in its election campaign not to up the tax. The rise in VAT comes into effect on Saturday.

Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Clare Kane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.