France eyes more than just growth deal at EU summit: source
June 23, 2012 / 1:08 AM / in 5 years

France eyes more than just growth deal at EU summit: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande wants to see a European summit next week agree on more than just a growth package before he will agree to ratify the bloc’s fiscal pact, a French diplomatic source said.

Hollande, who won backing from the leaders of Germany, Italy and Spain in Rome on Friday for his growth proposals, also wants an EU wide agreement on progress towards bank sector integration and other financial stability measures, the source said.

Asked if a European Union deal to invest 1 percent of the bloc’s GDP to restart growth would be enough for France to ratify the budget discipline pact agreed earlier this year, the source said:

”No. We would need more. The growth element is essential, but so is the financial stability element.

Reporting By Catherine Bremer and Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish

