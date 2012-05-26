Four EU leaders set June 22 crisis talks

PARIS/MADRID (Reuters) - The leaders of France, Germany, Spain and Italy will meet on June 22 to discuss the euro zone crisis, said a spokeswoman for the Spanish prime minister’s office.

“They’ve just confirmed the date,” she said.

Earlier, Le Figaro newspaper had reported the summit would take place in Rome, citing Italian sources.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti had suggested a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, but there was difficulty setting a date.

Merkel had appeared lukewarm on the idea, which Monti said was needed to clarify the issues at stake before a full EU summit on June 28 and 29.

The date follows elections in Greece and France.

Greeks are due to go to the polls on June 17 in a repeat general election, which many fear could result in a government intent on ripping up the international bailout program and lead to Greece’s exit from the euro zone.

France is due to hold parliamentary elections on the same day, where the new Socialist president hopes to secure a left-wing majority to help him implement tax-and-spend plans.