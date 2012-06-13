FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Don't put onus on Germany for EU solution: Geithner
June 13, 2012 / 9:42 PM / 5 years ago

Don't put onus on Germany for EU solution: Geithner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that it was unfair to look at Germany as the sole source of the problem in resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

He also put pressure on the European leaders to provide some clarity in coming weeks ahead of a EU summit on the contours of a banking union, its growth strategy and how the region will use its bailout funds to protect vulnerable countries.

“Germany is saying make monetary union work. We are prepared to be behind this broader endeavor, you need to be in support of reforms,” Geithner told the Council on Foreign Relations, adding that other countries needed to move toward Germany’s position.

Reporting By Stella Dawson, Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Leslie Adler

