FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House aide: G20 to focus on spurring growth
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 5, 2012 / 5:09 PM / 5 years ago

White House aide: G20 to focus on spurring growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Group of 20 (G20) summit in Mexico later this month is expected to be marked by an “overwhelming consensus” on the need to spur global economic growth but the euro zone crisis poses the greatest threat to that, a top White House aide said on Tuesday.

“There’s an overwhelming consensus that the focus is on growth, the need for growth (and) the risks to growth around the world,” said Michael Froman, a senior adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama.

“The euro zone crisis is the most significant threat to growth but we see slowing growth in the developing economies,” Froman said at a panel at the CSIS think tank.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.