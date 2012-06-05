FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House aide: markets expect Europe to do more
June 5, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

White House aide: markets expect Europe to do more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The European Union has done a lot to address its economic problems but more action is needed to reduce market anxieties, a senior White House aide said on Tuesday.

“Europe has taken a number of very important steps in the last months to address the crisis,” Michael Froman, an adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama, told a panel at the CSIS think tank. But he stressed: “It’s clear now from the markets that they expect more, and more is needed.”

Froman also said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her government deserved “great credit” their leadership as the euro zone assesses its next steps.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Stella Dawson; Editing by Sandra Maler

