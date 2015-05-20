FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Varoufakis says Germany's Schaeuble makes mistakes on Greece
May 20, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Varoufakis says Germany's Schaeuble makes mistakes on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who has clashed with Germany’s Wolfgang Schaeuble repeatedly over negotiations on his country’s debt and economic reforms, has told a German weekly that Schaeuble makes mistakes in his analysis of Greece.

The left-wing economist, asked by Die Zeit in excerpts of an interview to be published on Thursday whether the conservative finance German minister commits such mistakes, answered: “Yes, he does.”

“It is frustrating that we are not able to speak with each other in a context where arguments count more than relative power,” said Varoufakis.

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers

