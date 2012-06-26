FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2012 / 10:40 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch upper house approves euro zone rescue fund ESM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch Senate is set to approve the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund after parties with sufficient votes to obtain a majority in the upper house declared their support on Tuesday.

While the Senate will not vote on the European Stability Mechanism before Wednesday, only two smaller parties, the left-wing Socialist Party and the populist rightist Freedom Party, said they would vote against the institution, which can lend up to 500 billion euros ($623.55 billion) to bail out euro zone member countries.

Support from all other parties means the ESM should comfortably pass in the 75-seat upper house.

The Dutch Senate, or upper house, was expected to approve the fund after a two-thirds majority of the Dutch Lower House voted in favor.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Roddy

