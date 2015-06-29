Merkel would back third bailout for Greece if deal reached: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers from the Social Democrats, her junior coalition partner, at a meeting on Monday she would back a third bailout package for Greece if an aid-for-reforms deal were struck with Athens, participants told Reuters.

The insiders, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, added that Merkel also said she was confident a majority of conservative lawmakers would support the move.

Merkel also signaled that she was ready to start talks with Athens on how to ease the country’s debt burden, the participants said.