FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel would back third bailout for Greece if deal reached: sources
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel would back third bailout for Greece if deal reached: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers from the Social Democrats, her junior coalition partner, at a meeting on Monday she would back a third bailout package for Greece if an aid-for-reforms deal were struck with Athens, participants told Reuters.

The insiders, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, added that Merkel also said she was confident a majority of conservative lawmakers would support the move.

Merkel also signaled that she was ready to start talks with Athens on how to ease the country’s debt burden, the participants said.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke,; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.