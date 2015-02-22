FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ticket vendor Eventim in antitrust probe: Welt am Sonntag
February 22, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

Ticket vendor Eventim in antitrust probe: Welt am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - CTS Eventim, Europe’s largest concert ticket vendor, is being investigated by German antitrust regulators for suspected anti-competitive practices, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

The weekly paper cited a spokesman for Germany’s Federal Cartel Office as saying a number of business practices were being looked into.

No one at Eventim could immediately be reached for comment. A request for a response, left on the voicemail of a number for media inquiries given on its website, was not immediately answered.

A spokesman for the Cartel Office did not immediately respond to calls on his office and mobile numbers outside regular business hours.

($1 = 0.8789 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes

