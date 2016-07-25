FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

EverBank working with UBS to explore sale: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Florida-based EverBank Financial Corp EVER.N is exploring a sale after receiving interest from a potential buyer, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank has been working with UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) to solicit offers from possible buyers, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/29V5xFU)

EverBank's shares were up 9.5 percent at $16.97 at midday.

The bank, which went public in 2012, provides personal and business loans across the United States, and also operates a wealth management division.

Up to Friday's close, the company had a market valuation of $1.94 billion.

EverBank spokesman Michael Cosgrove declined to comment, while UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

