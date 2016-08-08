FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Financial services firm TIAA to buy EverBank for about $2.5 billion
August 8, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Financial services firm TIAA to buy EverBank for about $2.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Financial services firm TIAA said on Monday it would buy U.S. online lender EverBank Financial Corp for about $2.5 billion to expand its banking services.

EverBank shares rose 3 percent to close at $19.20, below the cash offer price of $19.50 per share.

The offer is at a premium of more than 8 percent from the stock's close on Aug. 2, a day before Reuters reported that TIAA was in advanced talks to acquire EverBank to expand its internet banking services.

TIAA was founded in 1918 by American tycoon and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie's Carnegie Foundation to serve employees of not-for-profit organizations in the academic, research, medical and cultural fields.

The combined company will be based in Jacksonville, Florida, where EverBank is headquartered, TIAA said on Monday.

Lazard and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are TIAA's financial advisers, while UBS Investment Bank advised EverBank.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
