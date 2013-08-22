FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Everbright Securities to replace president
#Business News
August 22, 2013 / 5:09 AM / in 4 years

China's Everbright Securities to replace president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A department office of Everbright Securities is pictured in Beijing, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Everbright Securities (601788.SS), under fire over a trading error that has prompted investigations by authorities, said on Thursday it will replace its current president.

Xu Haoming will be replaced by a temporary president Yuan Changqing, it said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

It also said trading of its shares would be suspended in the afternoon on Thursday. It did not elaborate.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
