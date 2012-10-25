Evercore profit falls amid weak M&A market

(Reuters) - Evercore Partners Inc’s (EVR.N) adjusted profit fell in the third quarter as the boutique investment bank struggled to drive revenue in a difficult mergers and acquisitions market.

Adjusted net income fell to $17.3 million, or 40 cents per share, from $19.8 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. Net revenue fell 6 percent to $153 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 34 cents per share, on revenue of $139 million, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Evercore, founded as a merger and asset management firm in 1996 by former U.S. deputy treasury secretary Roger Altman, said its investment banking segment revenue fell 7 percent to $128.2 million.

“While market conditions remain challenging, we are working hard to sustain this momentum through the end of the year and into 2013,” Chief Executive Ralph Schlosstein said.

Global investment banking fee income has fallen this year to its lowest since early 2009.

Global investment banking fees totaled $15.5 billion in the third quarter, down 3.8 percent from the year earlier, according to data from Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting, as the euro zone debt crisis unsettled markets.

The company on Thursday announced a new stock repurchase program for 5 million shares, more than double the size of its prior program.

Evercore shares, which have fallen 6 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at $25.64 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.