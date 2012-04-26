Evercore 1st-quarter profit sinks on weak deal closings

(Reuters) - Evercore Partners (EVR.N) posted a lower adjusted profit as fewer deals closed in the first quarter, but the New York-based investment bank said the second quarter had started strongly.

“I can assure you that we’ll be here next quarter with a happier discussion,” Chief Executive Ralph Schlosstein said at the end of a conference call with analysts Thursday after reporting results short of their consensus estimate.

The company posted adjusted net income of $4.3 million, or 10 cents a share, down 62 percent from $11.4 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago. Profit fell 62 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011.

Analysts, who closely follow revenue comparisons with the previous calendar quarter to gauge the strength of the economic recovery on investment banks, had forecast net income of 33 cents a share.

Evercore shares were down 3.6 percent at $24.15 in morning trading.

Net revenue fell 4 percent to $102.8 million, with investment banking down 9.8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 to $83.8 million and investment management off by 4.1 percent to $20.4 million. Expenses rose 5 percent, led by a 7 percent jump in compensation expense.

Evercore’s recently started equities unit, which focuses on stock trading and financing in the transportation, financial services and technology/media sectors, lost $1.3 million compared with a loss of $5.8 million in the fourth quarter. The company increased its research coverage to 234 stocks from 227 at the end of last year.

“We expect shares to be weak this morning on the revenue miss,” JMP Securities analysts wrote to clients, advising them to buy on any dips on the theory that deal fees will rise later this year on increased activity. “The narrowing loss in the equities startup is a favorable development.”

The bank’s ratio of compensation to revenue--a closely watched metric on Wall Street, where bonuses and benefits dominate expenses--rose on an adjusted pro forma basis to 63 percent of revenue from 59 percent a year earlier and 56 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011. Its operating margin sank to 8 percent from 20 percent a year earlier and 18 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Evercore, founded as a mergers and asset management firm in 1996 by former Lehman Brothers and Blackstone Group executive Roger Altman, repeated the volatility mantra of many so-called boutique banks: ”Quarterly results may fluctuate significantly due to the timing and amount of transactions fees earned,“ it said in its earnings release. ”Accordingly, financial results in any particular quarter may not be representative of future results over a longer period of time.

In the conference call, Schlosstein said conditions in the United States are improving for deals but that Europe remains troubling. The company, which advised on this year’s two largest private buyouts --El Paso/Kinder Morgan’s sale of EP Energy and Advent International’s co-acquisition of TransUnion-- recently hired a senior managing director to focus on transportation and shipping deals in Europe.