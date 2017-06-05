China Evergrande says to redeem all perpetual cap instruments by end-June

The company logo of Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the country's second-largest property developer by sales, is displayed at a news conference on annual results in Hong Kong, China March 29, 2016.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Monday it has completed redeeming 71.3 percent, or 80.56 billion yuan ($11.84 billion), of its outstanding perpetual capital instruments and plans to redeem the remainder of such instruments by the end of June.

Shares of the country's top homebuilder closed up 11.3 percent at a record high on Monday ahead of the announcement. Evergrande shares have soared 90 percent since mid-May.

The property developer, sitting on corporate China's second-biggest debt pile, had vowed in March to enhance debt control by repaying most of its high-interest loans, and said it was confident its leverage ratio will fall after strong sales and an A-share backdoor listing this year.

Evergrande still has 28.8 billion yuan of outstanding perpetual capital instruments. The redemptions, announced in a statement on Monday, exceed the company's original targets, which was repaying half in the first half of 2017, and a total of two-thirds by the end of the year.

Analysts said Evergrande would see significant improvement in both earnings and balance sheet after repaying all the perpetual capital instruments.