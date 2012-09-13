Evertz Technologies profit rises on international sales

(Reuters) - Canadian broadcast equipment maker Evertz Technologies Ltd (ET.TO) reported a 41 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher international sales.

First-quarter net income rose to C$24.8 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, from C$17.6 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the Burlington, Ontario-based company jumped 28 percent to C$96 million.

International revenue rose 23 percent to C$36.6 million.

Evertz’s purchase order backlog at the end of August was more than C$40 million.

The company’s shares were up 2.6 percent at C$13.88 in afternoon trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.