EE to renew contract to provide network for Virgin Mobile: FT

(Reuters) - Britain’s biggest mobile operator, Everything Everywhere, has agreed to renew a contract to provide a telecoms network for Virgin Mobile in a deal that could be worth between 300 and 400 million pounds (470 and 630 million dollars) in revenue over the course of up to four years, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The deal could be announced this week, the Financial Times said on its website, citing a person familiar with the process. The FT added that the exact terms and value of the deal would be determined as the agreement progressed. (http:/link.reuters.com/nuh92v)

EE is a joint venture owned by France Telecom (ORAN.PA) and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), and operates the Orange and T-Mobile brands in Britain.

EE declined to comment and Virgin Mobile could not be reached for comment late on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.6361 British pounds)