FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EVN to claim up to 251 million euros for Russian plant
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
February 7, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

EVN to claim up to 251 million euros for Russian plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian energy group EVN plans to claim up to 251 million euros ($341 million) in damages for the cost of building a Russian plant that has not gone into operation.

EVN, which built the plant through its German project company WTE, said on Friday the city of Moscow had not met its financial obligations after commissioning the sodium hypochlorite facility, used for drinking water purification.

A spokesman said EVN would invoke a German federal guarantee for foreign direct investments and therefore did not need to make any financial provisions for the plant.

“The Federal Republic of Germany has indicated its intention to continue applying diplomatic and political pressure - as it has in the past - at the highest levels in an effort to prompt the government of the city of Moscow to comply with its obligations,” EVN said in a statement.

It said Germany was also trying to persuade Moscow to meet its obligations in respect of other projects, in particular the construction and operation of the MPZ1 waste incineration plant, in which EVN has invested about 575 million euros.

EVN shares fell 0.4 percent to 11.20 euros by 1106 GMT. ($1 = 0.7353 euros)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.