FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evoke Pharma's inhaled gastro drug better than oral generic
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 22, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Evoke Pharma's inhaled gastro drug better than oral generic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Evoke Pharma Inc said its inhaled version of a generic gastrointestinal drug was found to be superior in managing symptoms of bowel disease compared with the existing oral treatment, sending its shares up 45 percent.

The results of the mid-stage study, published in a medical journal, tested an intranasal formulation of generic metoclopramide in 89 diabetic gastroparesis patients dosed four times a day for 6 weeks.

Gastroparesis is a condition in which the muscles of the stomach work slowly and lead to slow emptying of food from the stomach into the intestine. The most common cause for the condition is diabetes.

The company’s shares were trading at $13.25 before the bell, after closing at $10.00 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(The story corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 2 to say Evoke’s drug is an inhaled version of an existing oral generic drug, not a new version of the company’s drug.)

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.