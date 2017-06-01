New Evonik CEO aims to lift margins to 18-20 percent

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The new chief executive of German's Evonik set himself a target of improving margins of adjusted core earnings over sales to 18-20 percent, up from 17 percent last year.

The company plans to lift its margin of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) into a "sustainably higher range of 18-20 percent, from a historic range of around 16–18 percent," it said in a statement late on Thursday, without giving a time frame.

Evonik, which is controlled by German public-sector trust RAG, also said it would aim for sales volumes to grow at a faster rate than the overall economy.

"Going forward our portfolio will have a higher share of growth businesses," said CEO Christian Kullmann, who took the top job last month, addressing analysts in London.

While shedding businesses with declining profitability could contribute to reaching that goal, the CEO remained non-committal despite repeated questions about divestments.

"While nothing is for sale at the moment divestments are a potential lever," Kullmann said.

Evonik has transferred its lower-growth products, under pressure from fierce competition, into its Performance Materials division, but on Thursday also classified some activities within its high-margin Nutrition & Care as well as Resource Efficiency divisions as "mature businesses".

Specialty additives, animal nutrition, smart materials and health care would be the focus of capital allocation, the company added.

Evonik, which at the beginning of the year wrapped up the purchase of Air Products' specialty additives division for $3.8 billion, would continue "active portfolio management", it added.