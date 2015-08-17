FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill buys Norwegian salmon feed maker Ewos for $1.5 billion
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 17, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Cargill buys Norwegian salmon feed maker Ewos for $1.5 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo is pictured on the building of Cargill International SA in Geneva August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

OSLO (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness firm Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] said on Monday it will buy Norwegian fish feed maker Ewos in a deal worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.50 billion), allowing private equity firms Altor and Bain Capital to cash in after two years’ ownership.

The deal is Minneapolis-based Cargill’s second acquisition within aquaculture in as many months following its purchase of a shrimp feed facility in Ecuador.

“The acquisition (of Ewos) ... will make Cargill’s animal nutrition business a leading player in the growing salmon feed industry, one of the most advanced and professionally managed segments in global aquaculture,” the firm said.

Sweden’s Altor and U.S. based Bain’s European branch paid 6.5 billion Norwegian crowns for Ewos in 2013, at the time corresponding to $1.08 billion.

“With access to Cargill’s unique animal nutrition competence and resources, we will be better able to serve customers. This is a natural next step,” Ewos Chief Executive Einar Wathne said in a separate statement.

Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory requirements and approvals.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.